SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.04

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.04 ($5.66) and last traded at €5.06 ($5.69), with a volume of 341783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.38 ($6.04).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €8.02 ($9.01) price target on SGL Carbon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on SGL Carbon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.50 and its 200-day moving average is €8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $618.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.82.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.