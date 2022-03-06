Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 488,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $945.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

