Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SGIOY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,137. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $19.50.
SGIOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Get Rating)
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.