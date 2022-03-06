Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.32. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

