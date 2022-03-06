Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $21.10. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 51,424 shares changing hands.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $416.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

