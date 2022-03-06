Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Declines By 24.3%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.