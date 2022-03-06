Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Declines By 24.3%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
Get Rating)
Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avance Gas (AVACF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.