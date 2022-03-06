Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Grows By 95.5%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($80.90) to €74.00 ($83.15) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($84.27) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY opened at $26.00 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.