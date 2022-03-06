Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Increases By 58.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BONXF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 57,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
