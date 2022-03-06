Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Increases By 58.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BONXF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 57,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

