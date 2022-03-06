Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Rises By 53.8%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CNNB opened at $15.35 on Friday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

