Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Drops By 23.3%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CONMED by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,933 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $142.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 52-week low of $117.62 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

