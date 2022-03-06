Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Drops By 29.0%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 509,900 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $2,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $520,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Brands Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DBGI opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.
