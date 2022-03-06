Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Decreases By 31.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $$4.80 during trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

