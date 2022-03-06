Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declines By 25.3%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.
