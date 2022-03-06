Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declines By 25.3%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

