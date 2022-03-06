Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Drops By 23.0%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.