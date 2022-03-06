Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expands By 35.2%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 76.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 997,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

