Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Declines By 41.7%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 968,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ FRHC traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freedom has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

