Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Drops By 42.8%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.