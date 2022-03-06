Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Drops By 42.8%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.
Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.
