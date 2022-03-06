Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Grows By 61.4%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,284. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $325.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

