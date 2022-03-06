Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Expands By 60.2%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

