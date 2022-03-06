Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Expands By 60.2%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $96.30.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.