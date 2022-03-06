Short Interest in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Increases By 75.8%

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

