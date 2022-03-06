Short Interest in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Decreases By 45.5%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ JOFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,880. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOFF. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

