Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Drops By 27.3%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $118,500 over the last three months. 52.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mexco Energy stock traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,538. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.38.
Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
