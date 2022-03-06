Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expands By 50.2%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

MGE Energy stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,612. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. FMR LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 362.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

