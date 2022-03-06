Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Declines By 38.4%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Opthea alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258. Opthea has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

About Opthea (Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.