Short Interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Declines By 48.8%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,148,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $16,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,197,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 865,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Pathfinder Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

