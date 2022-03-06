Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rises By 59.8%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the January 31st total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Republic Bancorp news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBCAA shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $928.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

