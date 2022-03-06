Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Increases By 50.0%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

NASDAQ:SZZLU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

