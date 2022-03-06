Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Declines By 47.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

SLSSF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

