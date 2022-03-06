Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Expands By 62.7%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,200 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 423,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

