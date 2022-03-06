Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Expands By 80.2%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Univec stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.