Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Rises By 69.9%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of VIVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viveve Medical by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

