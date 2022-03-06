Short Interest in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Rises By 69.9%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of VIVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.
Viveve Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.