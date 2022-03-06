Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Increases By 45.9%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

