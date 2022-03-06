Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 37.5%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

YGRAF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 255,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,073. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

