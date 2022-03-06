Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. 96,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,236. Sika has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

Get Sika alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.80.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.