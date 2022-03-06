Silchester International Investors LLP Sells 962,168 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Silchester International Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group accounts for approximately 41.9% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $246,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,694,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

JHG stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

