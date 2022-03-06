Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.35

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 2096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on SLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
