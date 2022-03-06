Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.35

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 2096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,156,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.