Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Down 1%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €98.32 ($110.47) and last traded at €98.32 ($110.47). 74,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €99.30 ($111.57).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.90.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

