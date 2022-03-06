Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Silver Bull Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources Competitors 716 2419 2799 120 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70% Silver Bull Resources Competitors -1,076.29% 3.41% -1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A -$2.25 million -4.13 Silver Bull Resources Competitors $7.59 billion $1.23 billion -7.80

Silver Bull Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Silver Bull Resources peers beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Silver Bull Resources (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.