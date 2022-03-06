Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for about 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

