Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $424,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,242 in the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE DV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 823,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,512. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $48.42.
DV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.
DoubleVerify Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
