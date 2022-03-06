Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. 26,274,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,157,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

