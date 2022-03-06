Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 11.1%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) was down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 384,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 263,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

