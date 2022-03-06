Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMSMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sims alerts:

Shares of SMSMY opened at $13.92 on Friday. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Sims (Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.