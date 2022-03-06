Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 11,696 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SKX opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

