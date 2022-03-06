Smartshare Achieves Market Capitalization of $385,378.48 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $385,378.48 and $810,758.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00074177 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

