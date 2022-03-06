SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 295.26. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$24.70 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.13.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

