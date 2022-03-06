SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,953,000 after buying an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 372,134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 301,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,730,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.54. 10,021,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,274,341. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.71.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

