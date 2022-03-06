SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $420.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.