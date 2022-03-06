SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

AMZN traded down $45.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,310.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

