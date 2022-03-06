SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after buying an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 241,617 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $205.36. 1,123,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

